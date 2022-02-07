National Sailing Academy hosts successful ‘Sail Day’ event

Conditions were light, with easterly winds and overcast skies as more than 66 people, of all ages, attended “Try Sail Days” event hosted by the National Sailing Academy in English Harbour on Sunday, and a good time was had by all.

“Try Sail Days is about engaging and inspiring people to get into sailing, whether it be for sport, leisure or career. Today, we had a mixture of adults, young people and families. Age doesn’t matter. Agility or ability do not matter! Everybody had fuyn,” remarked General Manager of the National Sailing Academy, Alison Sly Adams.