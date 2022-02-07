23.6 C
St John's
Monday, 07 February, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesNational Sailing Academy hosts successful ‘Sail Day’ event
The Big Stories

National Sailing Academy hosts successful ‘Sail Day’ event

0
0
Fitzroy and Azalea Farrell of Potters spend some father and daughter time as Azalea celebrates her 6th birthday with her first sail. (right) Kayden and Ethan Richards from Sea View Farm and sailing instructor Bloom having a great time at sea onboard a Zest. (Photos courtesy Edwin Gifford)

Conditions were light, with easterly winds and overcast skies as more than 66 people, of all ages, attended “Try Sail Days” event hosted by the National Sailing Academy in English Harbour on Sunday, and a good time was had by all.

“Try Sail Days is about engaging and inspiring people to get into sailing, whether it be for sport, leisure or career. Today, we had a mixture of adults, young people and families. Age doesn’t matter. Agility or ability do not matter! Everybody had fuyn,” remarked General Manager of the National Sailing Academy, Alison Sly Adams.

Previous articleWeekend high surf advisory restricts beach activities
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

7 + 18 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021