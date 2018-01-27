National Netball League to shoot off in March

January 27, 2018
The National Netball League will make its return on March 4. This is according to President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Karen Joseph who spoke with OBSERVER media on the matter. “We are trying to revive netball here in Antigua and the national league is just one of the many items on our agenda for this year. The league will officially be opened on March 4 but an end date has not been finalised as teams are still registering.

The deadline is February 12 with a $20 fee per team and $40 insurance fee per player.” “We are also currently in the process of hosting Dominica for the opening of the league. We have already contacted the coach who gave her approval so we are ironing out a few matters.”

The former national player continued by highlighting the different things that the executive will be focusing on. “In December, we celebrated a milestone in netball being in Antigua so we are looking at hosting a banquet to celebrate that. We are also looking to field three national teams for this year; 16 and Under in April in St. Lucia, 23 and Under in June in St. Kitts and the Senior qualifiers in August in Barbados.

“In order for Antigua to gain ranking we have to compete.” Joseph, the first ever sportswoman of the year in Antigua, urged not only the public, but private sector to get on board in the resurgence of the sport. “We, of course, are urging the public to come out to the games and support us, support netball but mainly we want to encourage the businesses to come on board as sponsors for not only the league but for our national teams. We all need to work together to revive the sport.”
