National junior cricketers selected for Leeward Islands camp

By Neto Baptiste

Eight of Antigua and Barbuda’s junior cricketers are currently in Nevis as part of a Leeward Islands Under-15 camp as the body prepares for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Championships next year.

Selected are Hosea Roberts (all-rounder), J’Quan Athanaze (batsman), Ondre Peters (spinner), Tayari Tonge (fast bowler), Kerque Mentore (wicketkeeper-batsman) Nazair Williams (all-rounder), Shawn Harris (medium pacer) and William Pitman (batsman).

Four of the selected players — Nazair, Ondre, J’Quan and Kerque — are the sons of former national and Leeward Islands players. Nazair is the son of former fast bowler Gavin Williams, Ondre is the son of former all-rounder Orlando Peters, J’Quan is the son of former fast bowler Justin Athanaze and Kerque is the son of former all-rounder, Kerry Mentore.

The players will engage in three trial matches with games on December 14, 16 and 17 respectively in Nevis. They will have practice sessions on December 12 and 13 before departing for their respective countries on December 18. The players are accompanied by Leeward Islands Under-15 assistant coach, Antiguan Ajani Frederick and President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney