National goalkeeper not on Hoppers’ radar this season

National goalkeeper, Brentton Muhammad, will not be turning out for former champions Greenbay Hoppers in this year’s Premier Division slated to start later this month.

Muhammad, who was part of the Hoppers team that won the 2015/16 top flight title said however, there is a strong possibility he will play in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) competition.

“I am talking to a couple of clubs which will remain nameless for now so it’s still a possibility and I am just looking at a few areas in my own personal life and seeing if we can make it happen. It’s actually strange because Hoppers hasn’t reached out to me this year. I haven’t spoken to Hoppers and it doesn’t look as if they are looking for my services this year so I don’t think I’ll be returning for Hoppers,” he said.

The national custodian also featured for Hoppers last year but had to settle for a second place finish behind champions Asot’s Arcade Parham.

Muhammad said that outside of Antigua, his career is going well.

“I am still playing in Iceland and I just completed my third season there where my team finished third in the league so we missed promotion by four points. I am awaiting a trial with a team in the league above and also two teams in the league I am in that have offered me contracts before I left so I am just on a waiting period and seeing what happens in the next few months and then decide from there,” he said.

The Premier Division is slated to start the last week in October.

Parham will seek to defend it’s title against Hoppers, Grenades, Old Road, Empire, Bullets, Tryum, SAP, Swetes and Five Islands.