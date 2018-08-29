National cyclists dominate Subway 3 Stage Invitational

Antigua and Barbuda finished atop all of the categories contested in the Subway 3 Stage Invitational Cycling Championships held here over the weekend, dominating the event put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF).

Jeffery Kelsick clinched the Elite Male category, clocking a time of five hours and five minutes. The Antiguan finished ahead of Zefal Bailey of St. Vincent & the Grenadines (5:05.33) and Dominica’s Bram Sanderson who was third in five hours, 10 minutes and 24 seconds.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Tamiko Butler won the women’s equivalent in two hours, 27 minutes and 27 seconds. She beat fellow Antiguan, Lindsay Duffy, who finished a distant second, clocking a time of three hours, six minutes and 23 seconds.

Young cyclist Renee Gayral dominated the Junior Male category (5:12.59). He rode over the line ahead of Dominica’s Kohath Baron (5:28.52). Antigua’s Aiden Cannonier (5:46.19) captured the bronze medal.

The Masters title was claimed by Patrick Peters (4:01.07) of Antigua with Peter Durant of St. Vincent and Levi Barron of Dominica finishing second and third respectively.

Antigua’s dominance continued in the Sports Class with the main prize going to Akeem Tomlinson (2:26.01). Yahnik Martin (2:46.23) and Richard Lam (2:50.12), both of Antigua, were second and third in the Sports Class.

President of the cycling federation, Mervin Gore, said that although the visiting numbers were below expectations, the races were of a high standard.

“We expected more from other islands in terms of the amount of people they would have sent to the race but overall we had 25 cyclists. We had five from St. Vincent and three from Dominica but the other countries could not make it because of the unavailability of funds and so forth but the level of racing was ok and the standard of the race was fairly high,” he said.

The federation, Gore said, is hoping to put on an even bigger event next year. He adds however, that the focus will not return to the local season.

“The territories that came were very pleased with the organisation of the entire event and from what they have said, they definitely intend to be back here next year because they were very pleased that we put on a good show,” the president said.

“We have the Shirley Heights race which is scheduled for September 9 and that’s the next event we plan to host,” he added.

The event was held on Saturday and Sunday with a time trial on Saturday and a road race on Sunday. It was the third instalment of the 3 Stage race.