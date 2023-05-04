National cyclist continues to face setbacks on the road to recovery

- Advertisement -

Almost one year after national cyclist Andre Simon suffered serious injuries in a traffic incident, his recovery seems to have been further set back after it was reported that he has suffered from another infection.

His brother Dwayne Simon told Observer that Andre is now being treated for a bone infection in the TIRR Memorial Hospital in Texas and the new infection has hindered his already slow recovery process.

The 36-year-old athlete and father of one was gravely injured when the vehicle, driven by Kenyatta Benjamin of Hatton, struck Simon and three other cyclists who were engaged in a training exercise on Sir George Walter Highway on Mother’s Day last year.

The tragic May 8 incident resulted in Simon and the other cyclists being admitted to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for some time, with Simon receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

This tragedy triggered a nationwide effort to raise funds to send him overseas for specialist care.

Benjamin, meanwhile, is still awaiting his committal hearing which is scheduled for June.