National Cadet Corps welcomes new Patron

Her Excellency Sandra Lady Williams was recently named Patron of the Antigua and Barbuda National Cadet Corps (ABNCC).

The ABNCC, which is a part of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF), is a voluntary youth organisation open to students between the ages of 12 and 19. Its main objective is to provide training and personal development to youth through both military and community activities.

Lady Williams met recently at Government House with Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Telbert Benjamin, and Commandant of the ABNCC, Lieutenant Commander Samuel Roberts.

“We look forward to being involved with the Cadet Corps, as it pertains to the development of the youth of our nation. We have already begun discussions on how we could address some of the most pressing needs of the organisation,” Lady Williams said in a release.

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin said the ABNCC is pleased to welcome Lady Williams on board and expressed confidence that, through the Halo Foundation of which she is president and founder, she would be able to assist in the execution of various projects.