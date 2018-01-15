National athlete records personal best despite injury

National athlete, Jess St. John recorded a new indoor personal best in shot put over the weekend at a recently held divisional meet in the U.S., despite a plaguing stress fracture in her right foot.

St. John who currently attends the Kansas State University majoring in Kinesiology with focus on Exercise Science, threw a new PB of 16.04m, bettering her 15.07m toss last year.

The former sportswoman of the year, in speaking to OBSERVER media, was pleased with her achievement but stated that this is only a small step in her goals set for 2018.

“Of course, I am pleased with getting a new PB, especially since I have been struggling with this injury, but this is truly only the beginning of the goals I’ve set for myself for this year.”

The former Princess Margaret school student highlighted a few of those goals with the ultimate being her qualifying for the Commonwealth Games.

“I have a few goals set … bettering my indoor PB and outdoor and getting back to 100 percent fitness, but I am aiming towards qualifying for the Commonwealth Games and representing Antigua and Barbuda.”

The 2018 installment of the games will be held in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia from April 4 – 15.