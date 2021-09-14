Nation to be represented in international mothers’ pageant

By Latrishka Thomas

With years of experience in the pageant industry, one woman will be taking her talents to the international stage representing mothers from Antigua and Barbuda.

Alline Henry-Daniel is set to fly the country’s colourful flag high in the Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant (MIEMP) in St Maarten next month, over a year after it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pageant is taking place “to uplift mothers… bring awareness to all that mothers have done and to embrace, recognise and empower mothers around the globe through pageantry”, she said.

Having had many extra months to prepare, the mother-of-two said with conviction, “I am going to be the new international elegance mother.”

She said, “I have more experience now and I’m putting my all into this as opposed to the others because this show is about mothers – and my children are my life, they are my entire being. My children are my biggest supporters.

“They say, mommy you’re gonna win. So just seeing the fact that they are really happy and they really want me to win, I am more excited than I’ve ever been in any other pageant.”

If won, this will not be the Gray’s Farm woman’s first crown. Henry-Daniel won the Teenage Pageant 2004 on behalf of Jennings Secondary School, the Miss Big and Beautiful Antigua and Barbuda in 2015, and the Miss OECS Pageant in 2016.

Henry-Daniel – who also represented the twin island nation in British talent show, the X Factor, in 2018 – said this year’s contestants will be paying tribute to those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The 35-year-old shared special words of encouragement, however, to single mothers who have been affected by Covid-19.

“Don’t give up hope. I know it’s not easy. I know it’s hard. I know sometimes single parents are facing issues and you feel like you can’t speak to anyone because they won’t understand but there are other mothers who do understand. Find someone, talk to someone, don’t be afraid to say that you need help.

“Continue to be strong and put your trust in God and pray. Prayer changes things,” she added.

The Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant will be taking place on October 23 at Port de Plaisance Rock House in St Maarten.