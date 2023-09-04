Nation records fourth homicide in three weeks – and sixth for the year

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda has recorded its sixth homicide for the year – and fourth in just three weeks.

Family members have identified the latest victim as 37-year-old Lance “Lenny” Williams.

Williams received fatal gunshot wounds on Saturday night, reportedly while playing football in Parham. Details of the incident remained sketchy up to news time but he is said to have been gunned down by an occupant of a vehicle that pulled into the playing field.

Williams died shortly before 6am on Sunday after undergoing surgery at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Everton Jeffers confirmed the matter was under investigation during an appearance on Sunday’s Big Issues show on Observer Radio.

Williams was on bail for the attempted murder of fellow Parham villager Tyrone Monroe, 41, who he allegedly stabbed during an altercation in September 2021.

Saturday’s incident is the latest in a spate of gun and knife crimes over the last month.

Nia Rose and Kenarca Ryan were the third and fifth homicide victims of 2023 after being shot whilst socialising in Greenbay Hill on August 15.

Rose, 20, succumbed to her injuries while being treated at the hospital later that day, while 25-year-old Kenarca Ryan died days later.

On August 21, 66-year-old Dennis Edwards of Bolans was stabbed to death. On the same day, Chet Lewis, 33 from Briggins, was hospitalised after being shot multiple times. He was discharged last week.

And on August 22, a woman was hospitalised with stab wounds after an apparent domestic dispute on Corn Alley, St John’s.

The first homicide of the year was 25-year-old shopkeeper Roudi Shmali who was shot by an armed robber at his store on DeSouza Road on May 22. In June, Jahfari Isaac, also 25, died in hospital nine days after being shot several times while sitting outside a bar in Willikies.