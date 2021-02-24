Nation records 22 new Covid cases

Spread the love













Antigua and Barbuda has recorded 22 new Covid cases, taking the number of those active in the country to 389.

Information released by the Ministry of Health yesterday afternoon revealed that all 22 were non-imported.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) processed 90 samples in the last batch; 66 were negative and 24 positive. Two of the positive cases were repeat tests.

Meanwhile, 11 more recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to 233.

The twin island nation has recorded 636 confirmed virus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.