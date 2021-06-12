Nation bids farewell to former UPP candidate

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Tears, fond memories, plaudits and smiles were in abundance at the Holy Family Cathedral on Friday morning as Michael Burton’s loved ones gathered to remember the late politician.

The former United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St John’s City South passed away in the US following an undisclosed illness last month.





His colleague and party member D Giselle Isaac was one of several who offered a tribute to the father of three, noting that Burton “was a team player” and was “always willing to work, never saying no to any task put before him”.

A close family friend who termed himself Burton’s bigger brother reminisced about the qualities of the deceased, and pointed out that his “love for his country was only lesser than his love for his wife Anastasia and his three sons”.

Since the news of his death, many tributes poured in from both sides of the political divide as well as from the sporting fraternity, especially basketball, of which Burton was an avid player and supporter.

Burton, who contested the St John’s City South seat in 2018, was among the first batch of UPP candidates announced for the upcoming general elections constitutionally due in 2023, but was relieved of the responsibilities of candidacy due to health issues.

Although he was born in St Croix, Burton grew up in Ovals and attended the St Joseph’s Academy. He even ran a popular dry-cleaning franchise, Burton’s Laundromat. He holds a degree in Business and is a veteran of the US Army having served in Iran and Kuwait.

He was laid to rest at the St John’s Public Cemetery.