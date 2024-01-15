Nathaniel and Benta command opening day of 2024 cricket season

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Batting all-rounders, Amahl Nathaniel and Demari Benta, starred with the bat on the opening day of the 2024 ABCA Two-Day Cricket Competition.

Nathaniel, who has been entrusted the captaincy of the Liberta Blackhawks, slammed 116 with 11 fours and four sixes against the Bethesda Golden Eagles to help his side to 294 for 5 from 57 overs at the end of the first day in Bethesda.

He was involved in a 212-run partnership with Michael Greaves who scored 95. Earlier in the match, they bowled out the home side for a meagre 48 runs with T’ron Payne being the only batter to reach double figures with 41, as six batsmen ‘did not trouble the scorers’.

Elvis Weaver collected three for 12 while Elroy Francis Jr on debut had 3 for 24.

At Pigotts, Crushers declared on 247 for 5 against the Ministry of Sports Combined Schools who were led by an enterprising knock from Demari Benta who made 113, hitting 15 fours and 3 sixes while his older brother, Deran, cracked 47 on debut.

In return, Schools were 67 for 8 at the close of play with Jawakie Joseph also on debut teaming-up with Essan Warner to get three wickets apiece.

Last year’s runner-up Empire Nation, claimed first innings points over Jennings Tigers thanks to the heroics of their ace player, Tyrone Williams Jr who lashed 97 that contained 11 fours and five sixes, giving them a total of 166.

Glenton Williams picked up four for 38 while Paul Miller had three for 13. Tigers in response could only manage to get to 121 all out as Cameron Miller top-scored with 38.

Bolans Blasters were on the cusp of losing first innings points to the home side New Winthorpes, needing 158 with two wickets in hand on 36 for 8 at the end of day one.

The home side initially posted 189 all out with Hilroy Andrew’s 76 and Asher Cornelius’ 63 laying the foundation with a 119-run partnership.

Dwayne Fordyce picked up four for 38, Earl Waldron three for 28, and Tonya Martin three for 44. Bolans should be grateful for the 21 extras bowled by New Winthorpes as without them they would have been 15 for 8.

Ian Eusebe collected three scalps for just one run while Shavon Moore took two for 13 runs.

All Saints Pythons welcomed Rising Sun Spartans at home at Mack Pond with the visitors having the advantage.

Batting first, Rising Sun made 218 all out as Junior Henry stroked 72 and the veteran Kerry Mentore banged 64.

Two wickets apiece went to Emroy Lee, Demetri Lucas and Justin Robinson.

The home side were 152 for 9 and struggled against the left arm spin of Michael Harillal who accounted for four of their batters. Kerique Mentore had two wickets.

Kadeem Josiah top-scored with 49 while Jelani Mussington and Malone Joseph had 24 and 23 respectively.