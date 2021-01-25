Nathan Dundas remembered as a “major player in the local and regional cruise tourism industry

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Co-workers, media professionals, political figures and others reacted with shock on Sunday after news broke of the death of General Manager of Bryson’s Shipping and longstanding President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cruise Tourism Association, Nathan Dundas.

A statement from the Geo. W. Bennett Brysons & Company Limited yesterday confirmed that Dundas died sometime on Saturday January 24th, 2021 while he was receiving care at a hospital in the United States.

Geo. W. Bennett Brysons & Company Limited is the parent company of Bryson’s Shipping and Insurance and Bryson’s Money Transfer.

Chairman of the Group, Patrick Ryan, told our newsroom yesterday that they were shocked and saddened by the unexpected news of the passing of a longstanding member of the company.

Ryan explained that Dundas had been overseas for a while completing a number of projects, and was unwell during the time that he was away.

He said that while the details of his illness were kept private, based on past conversations with Dundas, even recently, it appeared that his condition had improved over time.

“This is unexpected. We thought it was just a little hiccup that he was going through, and that he would return to Antigua and Barbuda soon. It is hard, and really shocking for all of us; his family, his wife and children are in the United States with him, and our condolences goes out to them,” Ryan said.

Ryan said his relationship with the former cruise executive dates back to the early 1990’s. He said after joining Bryson’s in 1999, Dundas spoke of their first interaction at LIAT (1974) Limited.

Ryan is a former LIAT pilot while Dundas worked at the company in the accounting department.

“He would have been at Brysons for 30 years; he was manager of the Bryson’s Shipping Agency and Director of the Company; a shareholder and one of our colleagues. He was a large force in the region’s shipping industry and was held in high regard by the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA); he was one of the big voices in cruise tourism, representing Antigua and Barbuda on a number of platforms,” Ryan said.

Prior to his death, Dundas was also Director and Chairman of Group A of the Caribbean Shipping Association Shipping Agents (CSA) and Stevedoring. The CSA represents private and public sector interests across the entire Caribbean area, including South, Central and North American ports.

Also reflecting on the life of the cruise tourism official is former Tourism Minister under the United Progressive Party administration, Harold Lovell.

Lovell told our newsroom that he was filled with sadness upon hearing the news of Dundas’ passing.

According to Lovell, Dundas was very passionate about cruise tourism and will be remembered for his contribution to cruise tourism and to shipping in general.

“Nathan was highly respected in the region and further afield. I had the opportunity to attend various trade shows and promotional meetings with him, especially in Miami. He had the ears of the principal players within the industry, and he was well regarded also in the shipping industry,” Lovell said.

Dundas was also known for his open and exceptional relationship with the media.

Communications specialist, Phil George, posted on social media yesterday, “Nathan Dundas, you were a very good friend to media practitioners. The new ones will not know of your willingness to speak every time we called. RIP.”

Former state media anchor, Elisa Graham, also shared that Dundas was “One of my really dependable sources of news during my time at ABS covering the tourism beat!!! SIP, Mr Dundas.”

Carlene Jacobs, former News Editor at Grenville Radio Limited said, “He [Dundas] never turned me down for an interview. In fact, he would call me first if there were any developments in the industry.”