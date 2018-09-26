Nanton names slate for anticipated basketball elections

New Story

Presidential hopeful ahead of next month’s general elections for the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Kebra Nanton, on Tuesday, announced an eight-member slate comprising four other people currently serving on the executive.

Jennell Willette who currently serves as the PRO, is up for the post of general secretary should Nanton’s slate find success. She will replace current general secretary, Aldo McCoy.

Also listed as part of Nanton’s slate is current interim president, Carlton Brodie, who took up the role following the resignation of now Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew, in late March.

Floor member, Gemma Hazelwood, will seek re-election to his current post while Nanton, currently the association’s treasurer, will vie for the top spot.

The former national women’s player is comforted by the development, stating it makes for solid continuity.

“I personally think overall that we have a pretty good team and I like the fact that we have four persons from the current executive who are going to be part of the team and five persons that are new. The current people who are going to be part of the team allow for continuity and new persons will bring new ideas and a different way of looking at things,” she said.

“I look at it as a plus because he [Brodie] has been part of the team, he knows what it takes to run a successful team and at the end of the day it’s all about teamwork because teamwork makes the dream work,” Nanton added.

The newcomers on the slate are Doyle Carter who will contest the PRO position, Byron Andrew for the first vice president spot, N’Kenge Drew for the second vice president spot and Gilbert Finley for the assistant secretary/treasurer position.

The response from the clubs, Nanton said, has been favourable thus far.

“The feedback has been positive. I think persons like the fact that I am female but I’ve been telling them to don’t focus on the fact that I am female but they tend to think females bring a different perspective on things. People have said they see me around on the current executive and that I am like a workhorse because I am always going and they believe I would do a good job so the feedback has been positive,” she said.

Andrew, who is also founder of the Wadadli Elite basketball programme, said it was Nanton’s professionalism that propelled him to join her team.

“Dealing with basketball over the last few years there are a couple of people I could depend on as an executive member of Wadadli Elite and the founder of Wadadli Elite to be able to assist us. I love her professionalism, how she goes about handling her business, herself and Mr. Brodie, I think they are professionals in what they are doing and that is one of the reasons I decided to throw my hand in the air and say ok, I’ll do it,” he said.

The basketball association’s AGM will be held on October 23 at a venue to be decided. A former president and former player, Jules Bowen, has publicly announced his intentions to challenge for the top spot.