Nail-biting basketball wins for Eye Mobile, Anjo Wholesale and Callan Shooterz

By Samuel Peters

Fans at the Cool & Smooth ABBA Business Basketball League saw some absolutely nail-biting games on Sunday evening at the JSC Basketball Complex.

The first encounter saw Eye Mobile Vision Care edge past Sledge O’ Ballers with a score-line of 52-50. Devonte Carter downed 11 points, while Kareem Edwards and Coy Quinland scored 15 and 11 points respectively for the Ballers.

Anjo Wholesale barely brushed aside SLBMC by three points with scores of 44-41. Felix Hamilton got 14 points while Steven Matthew had 11 for the Wholesale team. Delornje Jules scored 16 points for SLBMC.

Coy Quinland top scored in a losing effort for Sledge O’Ballers

Callan Shooters caused a big upset, handing Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board their first defeat, winning 52-48. A concerted effort by Kwame Payne 12 points, Eric Joseph 10 points, and Leroy Percival 10 points made the win possible, while Russel Daley had 18 points for the losing side.

Richie’s Shooters leads the standings with 5-0, A & B Transport Board is now in second place with 4-1. In third place, Sandals are tied with Anjo Wholesale having 3-1 while Callan Shooters and Fearless Crew 3-2 share fourth place.

Leading the Top Scorers Chart is Lincoln Weekes of Richie’s Shooterz who is playing in a class of his own, having scored 136 points from five games. In second place, Keroi Lee has 76 points with Jesus Emmanuel breathing down his neck with 74 points. On his heels is Kwame Braitwaithe 71 points while Dante Trimmingham follows his shadow having 67 points.