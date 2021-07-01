‘My school will not clean up other people’s mess’ – PMS principal

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Principal of the Princess Margaret School, Dr Colin Greene, has called on individuals utilising the playing field just west of the school plant to discontinue the practice of leaving their garbage behind.

He has, in addition, asked those responsible to reach out to the Solid Waste Management Authority and make preparation to have the issue resolved.

“Whoever the people that are littering the place, the lady wants to know who they are, so tell them that Miss Judy Roberts from the Solid Waste department is looking for the persons who are littering the Princess Margaret School field, to clean it up. And that is not the Princess Margaret School because, as a matter of a fact, we are on vacation and nobody is at school, so whosoever these people are, if they use the field under the protocols, the least they can do is to clean up their garbage,” he said.

An obviously irate Greene made the disclosure while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, noting that the school and its students do not utilize the field as current Covid-19 protocols restrict them from conducting any physical activities.

“What we have done is that we have locked the gates and the field outside. However, people seem to be able to use it whether it’s in the afternoons, mornings or the weekends, and what seems to be the problem is that they are littering. So now Solid Waste is calling me to ask me, as principal of the Princess Margaret School, to make provision to clean up all the garbage that all the weekend footballers who are free to play, I have to clean it up,” he said.

“Our students are not free to play under the Covid-19 protocols and the Princess Margaret School is not making any arrangements to clean up any garbage that its student did not put down,” he added.

No school competitions have been held since March last year when the country recorded its first case of the coronavirus. Sports Minister Daryll Matthew has said that there is no guarantee that school sports will resume any time soon.