My instructions were clear: Cornwall said he was given a specific task at the top of the order  

By Neto Baptiste

Hard-hitting Barbados Royals all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall said his instructions were clear ahead of his destructive innings against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday.

Cornwall starred in the innings, launching 11 sixes in his score of 91 off just 54 balls to help lead Royals to 195 for five after batting first.

The Antiguan said he was given the all-clear to launch the attack on the Warriors’ bowling attack.

“The instructions were clear which was to just stick to the game plan, and the coaching staff gave 100 percent support to go and play your natural game. Basically, it’s just to make sure we get the team off to a good start, try to capitalise on the powerplay, and I think, in the last couple of games that we really got off, but I was still in good touch and in good spirit to do exactly what I needed to do for the team,” he said.

The victory saw Royals into the final slated for Friday at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Cornwall said he is pleased overall with his form in the league to date, despite a slight setback in the early stages.

“My form in the CPL has been kind of up and down after getting injured in the early part of the CPL, because I lost just a bit of form, but outside of that it has been good. Now, we just have one more game, one more push and we just have to go and give it our all on Friday night,” the player said.

After Cornwall fel,l just nine runs short of a century to the bowling of Shakib Al Hasan, the responsibility of the innings fell on Khan, whose vital half-century would help his side to 195/5 by the end of the innings.

Warriors fell for 108 to go under by 87 runs.