By Rheikecia Manning

“In the book, To Shoot Hard Labour, Papa Sammy spoke of the sugar plantations. Take a look at the Yeoman’s Old Road estate in Cades Bay. There’s a sugar mill and crops of cane, and of course, the Antigua Black pineapples in the fields. The slave home of wattle and daub was built using sticks, stones and mud. The woman, with necessary headdress, is preparing to wash, placing the clothes on the traditional stone heap.”