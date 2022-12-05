Musical Maestro Maurisha Potter calls for musicians to be determined pursuing their goals

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The recipient of the JCI Lester Jonas Musical Maestro Award, Maurisha Potter, believes that one should be determined in the pursuit of a goal.

Speaking to Observer media, Potter, a young steelpan player, said that her message to others in the musical field would be “today may be a good day, tomorrow may be a bad day, but at the end of it, you must love what you do, and it pays to be humble, show respect, give what you want to receive and at the end, be yourself.”

She also encouraged others to be proud of what they produce, “I know that the music industry can be a bit ticklish since some people may like your music, some people may not, some people may like you as a person, and some may not, but you just have to be yourself and stick to what you are doing.”

Last week, JCI Antigua recognised Maurisha Potter for her efforts in the musical field where she has been playing the steelpan for 18 years, since she was a child.

“I felt excited, because I have been in the [steelpan] game for about 18 years, to finally get the recognition, and when I was first nominated, I only told my parents and felt [the nomination] was not just a win for me, but a win for all those who would have supported me,” she told.

Potter has played for Hells Gate Steel Orchestra, and West Side Symphony, and she is now playing with the Panache Steel Orchestra where she currently serves as band captain.

She explained that one of the main challenges in her field is the financial difficulty in operating a steelpan orchestra.

“One of the biggest challenges facing the steelpan fraternity is financial, and I wish we get more support from the government and other businesses, because the steelpan instruments alone are very expensive,” she explained.

Potter also mentioned the tiring nature of being captain of Panache Steel Orchestra.

“Being the captain for a steel orchestra, and having to be running up and down, that in itself is very tiring, but I have been doing it for 18 years and I love what I do,” she stated.