Museum welcomes first visitor in three months

Spread the love













Visitors can once again browse the antiquities on display at the national museum which reopened yesterday, three months after it was forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And within hours of opening it welcomed in its first tourist – a man from Australia – since March 13.

Walter Berridge, chairman of the Historical and Archaeological Society which manages the museum, said it was no easy task to reopen amid the slew of safety protocols that had to be implemented.

He specifically thanked CIBC FirstCaribbean for a donation of $5,000 which helped buy a water tank, pump and accessories to facilitate a hand washing station.

“We contacted FirstCaribbean bank for assistance and they immediately agreed. In addition to hand washing, there will also be sanitising stations and social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times and no more than five persons will be allowed in the main gallery at any time,” he said.

Speaking during the presentation of the cheque, the bank’s country head, Ladesa James-Williams, said that a museum is a very important institution as it documents and preserves a country’s historical and cultural heritage.

“Our museum must be supported so that everyone, especially our young people, our students, can have easy access to our history. We at CIBC FirstCaribbean have decided to add the museum to our adopt-a-cause projects and will be more involved with supporting the work of the museum,” she noted.

The bank also recently contributed approximately $15,000 towards the government’s food voucher programme and just under $50,000 to assist with the purchase of critical equipment and supplies for Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

The museum is open to the public between 8am and 4pm Mondays to Thursdays, and on Fridays from 8am until 3pm.

The Research Library will remain closed but enquiries can be made via [email protected] or by calling 462-1469/462-4930.