Murray not expecting to go far at US Open in New York

Andy Murray says he is not “expecting to go far” when he makes his first appearance at a Grand Slam for 14 months at next week’s U.S. Open.

Murray, 31, has not played at a major since Wimbledon 2017 because of a hip injury that required surgery.

The Briton, now ranked 378th in the world, will play Australia’s James Duckworth in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

“It is a slightly odd mentality to be coming in with,” he said.

“These are the tournaments for the past 10, 12 years of my life that I’ve been training for, preparing for and trying to compete for, and maybe one day win one of them.

“It is different this year as I don’t have that expectation.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who is unseeded at a Slam for the first time since 2006, has played seven matches since coming back in January.

He has lost three matches against Nick Kyrgios, Kyle Edmund and Lucas Pouille, all ranked inside the world’s top 30.

“I’m coming into these events with not loads of preparation and very little practice – and certainly no match practice,” said Murray.

“So if I can keep progressing in the right way and keep physically getting better then there is no reason why I can’t get to playing at that level.

“I’m already competing with them with not much preparation.” (BBC Sport)