Murdered mother to be buried next week

A young Greenbay mother who was gunned down in her backyard last summer will be buried on January 11.

Nia Rose was just 21 when she succumbed to six gunshot wounds on August 14.

Her family told Observer that they have struggled to cope with her death. They will celebrate her life at the Church of God of Prophecy on Rowan Henry Street.

Rose died at the entrance of her home when a gunman entered her yard and opened fire, allegedly intended for her friend Kenarca Ryan, who was with her and who also lost his life.

The killer has not yet been arrested.

Rose’s mother, Patricia Marcel, said she will not rest until her daughter’s killer is found.

Rose left behind a two-year-old son, who is now living with his father.