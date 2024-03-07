Murder trial: Violence erupted over $50, first witness says

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

Day one of the Kelly Friday murder trial opened in the High Court yesterday with the first two witnesses explaining to the jury the sequence of events that led up to the death of Friday’s uncle, Selwyn Mannix.

Friday, 28, stands accused of killing his uncle by stabbing him multiple times with a knife.

During the proceedings before Justice Tunde Bakre, the prosecution put its first witness on the stand, fisherman Wayne Kelly, who testified to much of what happened on September 11 2021.

According to the first witness, he was at Point Wharf at the time of the incident, intending to go fishing when he saw Friday and his uncle arguing over $50, which it was suggested from the testimony that Friday owed to Mannix.

The witness said the argument got so heated that his uncle took an approximately 7-foot wattle stick – a stick used mainly in making fishpots – and beat Friday repeatedly on the head.

Friday, he said, endured the beating to the point where the stick broke, before he eventually pulled out a sharp weapon – believed to be the alleged knife – and stabbed his uncle multiple times.

The witness was unable to state, during cross examination, if he clearly saw the knife being used.

Meanwhile, Kelly said he unsuccessfully told the two to stop fighting until a loud gunshot sound was heard.

Reportedly, according to the witness, the shot came from a man known to the witness as ‘Comrade Leader’ who had fired the shot in the air.

Friday was then reportedly told by ‘Comrade Leader’ to lie on the ground and drop his weapon which he complied with.

The second witness, Dwayne Carlisle, also spoke to the day’s events, noting that he and his crew were returning from Barbuda at around 4.30pm when they heard a loud noise coming from the eastern side of the wharf.

Upon Carlisle’s arrival on the scene, he was told by ‘Comrade Leader’ to tie up Friday, which he started to do, but stopped upon seeing the injuries to Friday’s head, arms, and legs.

The legal defence team, led by Wendel Alexander and Wayne Marsh, aimed to portray Friday as acting in self-defence and not intending to kill his uncle.

The second witness revealed that Friday was sobbing while he was on the ground and was reportedly saying, “I didn’t mean to kill him, I hope he doesn’t die. I told him I would settle the argument when he came back from the sea.”

His uncle, according to both witnesses, was lying on the ground, bleeding, before he was placed in the back of a pickup truck.

Both Friday and Mannix were transported to the hospital where 50-year-old Mannix succumbed to his injuries.

The case continues today at 9am.