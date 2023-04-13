Murder trial pushed back by several months

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The murder trial of the man accused of killing David Roberts in 2021 has been pushed back again, this time into the September assizes.

It is alleged that on May 21 2021 an altercation ensued between Jeffrey Daniel, then 26, and 56-year-old Roberts, who were known to each other.

Roberts’ body was later found near his home with what appeared to be injuries. A doctor pronounced him dead at 9.05am that day.

In the Magistrate’s Court, Daniel’s lawyer, Wendel Robinson, claimed that his client also sustained injuries “about his body including his chest, his forehead, his fingers, his back, etcetera,” during the alleged altercation – a claim that may form part of his defence.

In May 2022, the defendant, of Cassada Gardens, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and some months later he was told his trial would begin on December 2 that year. However, the hearing was subsequently adjourned until April 12 2023.

Yesterday, the court was informed that the accused is one of the more than 20 prison inmates who have recently contracted Covid-19.

In addition, the presiding judge, Justice Colin Williams, is currently engaged in another murder trial which may go on for some time.