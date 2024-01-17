Murder sentencing postponed to Friday

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Convicted murderer Jeffrey Daniel will find out on Friday how much time he will have to serve for killing 56-year-old Robinson Roberts almost three years ago.

Daniel has been in anticipation of his sentencing since the conclusion of his brief trial in late November.

The 29-year-old got into an altercation with the older man in May 2021 when he visited Roberts’ property in search of his ex-girlfriend, Roberts’ stepdaughter. Despite prior warnings to stay away from the house, Daniel still showed up at the Newfield home.

On that fateful day, he encountered Roberts who was armed with a cutlass. A struggle ensued, and Roberts’ lifeless body was discovered the next morning a short distance down the road.

A pathologist said he had succumbed to severe blood loss from a chest laceration. Roberts also had two broken ribs.

Although there were no direct witnesses to Daniel’s actions, Justice Tunde Bakre concluded that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence to establish beyond reasonable doubt that Daniel was responsible for Roberts’ death.

The judge dismissed any possibility of the incident being accidental, citing the severity of the injuries.

Justice Bakre rejected Daniel’s claims of self-defence, highlighting that even after disarming Roberts of a cutlass, Daniel continued his assault.

The judge also emphasised that Daniel’s injuries were minor compared to the excessive force used against Roberts.

Originally slated for sentencing yesterday, the proceedings were adjourned until Friday. The delay was granted to allow Daniel’s lawyer to review a recently disclosed social impact assessment.