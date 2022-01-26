21.9 C
The Big Stories

Murder sentencing faces further delay

Akeem Henry (right) admitted to the 2019 murder of Keon Carr (File photos)

By Makeida Antonio

A Greenbay man who admitted killing a 34-year-old man from Gray’s Farm will have to wait another 10 weeks to learn his fate.

Akeem Henry, who previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Keon Carr, stood before the High Court once again yesterday.

Judge Colin Williams adjourned sentencing until April 8 after the Director of Public Prosecutions agreed to defence lawyer Wendel Robinson’s request for more time to thoroughly scrutinise a social inquiry report which was not received until yesterday morning.

Carr was shot several times on December 27 2019, moments after leaving his mother’s Christian Street home. He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital that night.

Henry, now 28, has been on remand since he made his first court appearance in 2020.

