Murder convict Jeffrey Daniel sentenced to 20 years, lawyers to file appeal today

Lawyers for murder convict Jeffrey Daniel – who was yesterday sentenced to 20 years behind bars – are to file an appeal against the sentence today.

The 30-year-old was found guilty in late November of killing his ex-girlfriend’s stepfather, Robinson ‘David’ Roberts, during an altercation at Roberts’ Newfield home in May 2021.

Daniel is said to have visited the property in search of his ex-partner, in defiance of prior warnings to stay away from the house. On that fateful day, he encountered Roberts who was armed with a cutlass. A struggle took place during which Daniel wrested the weapon from the older man, and Roberts’ body was discovered the next morning a short distance down the road.

The 56-year-old died of severe blood loss from a chest laceration, according to a pathologist’s report, and also suffered two broken ribs.

Daniel’s 20-year sentence will take into account time he has already spent on remand.

On Tuesday, Justice Tunde Bakre deducted time from a starting point of 25 years based on a number of mitigating factors including Daniel having no previous convictions and being unarmed when he went to Roberts’ house, indicating he did not intend to hurt him.

The latter point will form part of a bid for a lesser sentence, Daniel’s lawyer Wendel Alexander told Observer.

Daniel and his ex-partner are said to have been in a relationship for around a decade.

A social inquiry report to assist with sentencing Daniel included comments from community members who spoke highly of him, as did his previous employers at two restaurants where he worked as a dishwasher. The report did note, however, that Daniel became agitated when he had ingested rum or cannabis. He is said to have been drinking on the night of the murder.

The case made history as the country’s first judge-only murder trial.

Although there were no direct witnesses to the incident, Justice Bakre previously concluded that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence to establish beyond reasonable doubt that Daniel was responsible for Roberts’ death.