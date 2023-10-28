Murder case against two men dropped after six years

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Six years after the death of a Liberta man, the prosecution has chosen to drop the murder case against Shalom Bailey and Dorian Marshall who were charged with killing the 42-year-old.

Charlesworth Richards Jr was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene in Ras Freeman, Liberta. The assailants allegedly entered the estate by jumping over a back gate and demanded money and drugs before fleeing the scene in Richards’ SUV.

On June 21 2017, the police discovered spent shells, thousands of marijuana plants, and several pounds of cured cannabis at the location where the fatal shooting took place.

After years of legal proceedings, the prosecution has now completely dropped the charge against Bailey. However, they informed Marshall that the charge was being dismissed until they can locate a key witness in the matter.

Nonetheless, the legal battles are not over for Bailey, as he has another matter before the court. Marshall, on the other hand, is serving a sentence for another homicide that occurred six years ago.

Bailey, along with a man named Jason Millete, is believed to have been involved in the murder of 20-year-old Xavier Thomas, who tragically lost her life on August 18 2017. She was fatally shot when individuals in a vehicle opened fire on a restaurant in Cedar Grove, where she and others had gathered.

The incident left several other people injured, including Lorne “TI” Nicholas and Shane “Trooper” Matthew.

Millette and Bailey were jointly charged alongside Marshall. Marshall was found guilty of murder in November 2019 for his involvement in the crime and was subsequently sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

However, Millette and Bailey have remained in legal limbo, as the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict for their cases, leading to an ongoing wait for a new trial.