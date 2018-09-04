Murder accused remanded

The Potters man accused of killing his transgender girlfriend was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison yesterday in his first court appearance since the August 29 homicide.

Twenty-year-old Timothy Jackman, was charged with the murder of his live-in lover, 25-year-old Arnal “Angel” Joseph who police said suffered a fatal stab wound.

Jackman appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court where committal proceedings were scheduled for November 14. The accused murderer will remain behind bars until the indictable matter is dispensed by the courts, or until his attorney, Michael Archibald, can secure bail in the High Court.

The victim was stabbed to death allegedly after an argument with Jackman. Neighbours told this newsroom that Joseph was moving out the same morning of the tragedy and bags containing the belongings of the deceased were still outside the apartment when undertakers removed Joseph’s body.

The murder accused turned himself in to police shortly after the incident. Upon arrival at the home, investigators found the deceased in a pool of blood in a room.

Joseph is a transgender woman who was born male, but, lived his life dressing and appearing to be a woman. Males transitioning to appear female often take hormone supplements that cause the development of breasts and a feminine pattern of hair, fat, and feminised muscle distribution.