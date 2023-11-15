Murder accused Jeffrey Daniel tells his side of the story

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The atmosphere was fraught with suspense as murder accused Jeffrey Daniel took the stand in court yesterday, choosing to give unsworn evidence regarding the events apparently leading to the death of Robinson ‘David’ Roberts.

Daniel, 29, exhibited visible nervousness as he grappled with projecting his voice and articulating his thoughts.

Despite the challenges, Daniel ultimately managed to recount the events that unfolded on the night and morning leading up to Roberts’ demise.

According to a pathologist, Roberts died from severe blood loss from a large chest laceration.

Faced with three choices—remaining silent, giving evidence under oath with the possibility of facing prosecution questioning, or providing unsworn evidence—Daniel opted for the latter.

According to Daniel, on May 16 2021, he went to the Newfield home of Roberts, to speak to his ex-girlfriend, Roberts’ step-daughter Jahmina Jackson.

“It’s not the first time we had been up there. I have been there numerous times already,” he told the court.

Daniel then recounted May 20 2021, when he was spending time with friends before deciding to visit Jackson again.

Arriving at Newfield around 9.30pm, he encountered Roberts in the yard holding a cutlass. Daniel approached Roberts inquiring about Jackson but received no response. He said as he turned to leave, the 63-year-old man “fly pan me, grab ma shirt and start knack me with the cutlass”.

Despite asking why he was being attacked, Daniel asserted that Roberts ignored him. A scuffle ensued, with both men falling to the ground. He said that while on the ground Roberts continued to dig him with the cutlass.

According to Daniel, the struggle continued for about 20 minutes before he disarmed Roberts and threw the cutlass aside.

Realising he was bleeding from the forehead, Daniel said he hit Roberts a few times before washing his face.

He allegedly asked Jackson and her mother, Jessica Roberts, for a cloth to wrap his head, but received no response. Daniel stated that he didn’t see where Roberts went but left.

The defence, represented by Wendel Alexander and Wayne Marsh, called a long-time friend of the accused, Dario Hughes, to the stand.

Hughes, who has known Daniel since around 2007, testified that they were together on May 20 2021, smoking and drinking boxed wine with some friends. He said they then visited a Spanish bar and had about two Rudeboys before parting ways. Hughes recounted seeing Daniel playing football at Pigotts playing field later that evening.

He said Daniel was falling down “cause he done nice”.

Hughes then recalled that the accused helped him look for his phone before they parted ways again.

He said he saw him again at around 7am the next day at the Spanish bar and it was like a normal day.

In cross-examination, the prosecution aimed to determine Daniel’s level of intoxication.

Hughes claimed that he himself wouldn’t get drunk from boxed wine unless drinking it alone, emphasising that he could manage himself even then.

Hughes stated, however, that he would not be able to ride a bicycle a long distance while intoxicated.

The defence and prosecution are expected to present their closing arguments today.