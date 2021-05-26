Murder accused Jeffrey Daniel remanded

Murder accused Jeffrey Daniel being escorted to the Court’s holding cell by two officers.

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The country’s latest murder accused has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP).

Twenty-six-year-old Jeffrey Daniel made his first appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday, and since the magistrate does not have jurisdiction to grant bail for such a serious offence, he was placed behind the gates of HMP, aka “1735”.

Daniel’s attorney Wendel Robinson indicated that within 48 hours he will be applying to the High Court for his client to be granted bail.

The Cassada Gardens resident will have to return to the magistrate’s court on August 11 to find out if there is enough evidence against him for his case to be sent up to the High Court for trial.

Daniel was charged at 10 am on Sunday for the murder of Newfield resident David Roberts, Robinson revealed to Observer.

It is alleged that last Friday, an altercation ensued between Daniel and 56-year-old Roberts, who are known to each other, and the body of the older man was later found in the vicinity of his home with what appeared to be injuries.

A doctor pronounced the man dead at 9:05 am.

Robinson claimed that his client also sustained injuries “about his body including his chest, his forehead, his fingers, his back, etcetera”, during the alleged altercation.

The police are appealing to residents in the surrounding area who may have information on this latest homicide to contact the Freetown Police Station at 460-4121 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462- 3913/14.

This brings to two the number of homicides recorded in Antigua and Barbuda for the year.

The first was that of Corporal Clifton Common who was allegedly killed at the St John’s Police Station by 20-year-old Verel Simon who was in custody at the time.