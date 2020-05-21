Murder-accused granted $200k bail

The man accused of murdering Vincia James who disappeared without trace almost three years ago has been granted bail by the High Court.

Despite strong opposition from the prosecution, Mikhail Gomes was today bailed by Justice Ian Morley in the surety amount of $200,000 while $40,000 must be paid in cash to the Court.

The judge’s rationale for releasing him pending trial was due, he said, to repeated delays to the defendant’s case, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gomes is the ex-boyfriend of James, of New Winthorpes, who was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, shortly after 1pm on April 7 2017.

Her body has never been recovered and Gomes denies killing her, but prosecutors believe there is enough circumstantial evidence for a trial.

Gomes, from Pigotts, was ordered to report each day to St John’s Police Station and was told he is subject to the national 9pm to 5am curfew.

The surety bond is the amount of money in property that Gomes’ sureties must use to ensure he attends all required court appearances.

A trial date is yet to be determined.