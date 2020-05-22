Murder accused granted 200K bail

By Latrishka Thomas

The man accused of murdering Vincia James who disappeared without trace almost three years ago has been granted bail by the High Court.

Despite strong opposition from the prosecution, Mikhail Gomes was yesterday bailed by Justice Iain Morley in the surety amount of $200,000 while $40,000 must be paid in cash to the court.

The judge’s rationale for releasing him pending trial was due, he said, to repeated delays to the defendant’s case, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gomes is the ex-boyfriend of James, of New Winthorpes, who was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, shortly after 1pm on April 7 2017.

Her body has never been recovered and Gomes denies killing her, but prosecutors believe there is enough circumstantial evidence for a trial.

Gomes, from Pigotts, was ordered to report each day to St John’s Police Station and is subject to a 9pm to 5am curfew until the case is concluded.

The surety bond is the amount of money in property that Gomes’ sureties must use to ensure he attends all required court appearances.