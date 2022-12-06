Murder accused duo’s case due back in court January

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A case involving two men accused of murdering Charlesworth Richards Jr more than five years ago has been placed on the court’s docket for January 2023.

Dorian Marshall and Shalom Bailey, both of Donovans, are charged in connection with the murder of the 42-year-old from Liberta.

Richards – whose identical twin brother Craig Richards had mysteriously disappeared months earlier in March 2017 – was shot multiple times in the upper body and pronounced dead on the scene at Ras Freeman, Liberta.

The assailants had allegedly entered the estate by jumping a back gate. After demanding money and drugs from men on the scene, they reportedly fled in Richards’ SUV which they used to ram through a locked wooden gate to escape.

On June 21 2017, spent shells, thousands of marijuana plants and several pounds of cured cannabis were reportedly among the items the police took away from the scene where Richards Jr was fatally shot.

The police issued an official statement at the time, indicating that the investigators “have so far recovered several spent ammunition shells from the scene. A silver Kia Sportage, believed to have been driven by the deceased, was also found in the Orange Valley area and was taken to Police Headquarters”.

Lawmen also said that they had uprooted 30,938 cannabis plants that were found on seven plantations, while they found a total of 67 and a quarter pounds of cured cannabis at two separate areas on the property.

Justice Ann-Marie Smith will inquire of the defence’s and prosecution’s readiness to proceed with the case on January 18.