24.1 C
St John's
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesMultiple murder accused to return to court next month
The Big Stories

Multiple murder accused to return to court next month

0
0
Delano Forbes

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Multiple murder accused Delano Forbes will have to wait a while longer to find out when he will be put on trial.

He appeared before the High Court yesterday and was told that his case will be called on October 25 for an update to be given. Should the prosecution be ready, a trial date will be assigned to him.

Forbes has pleaded not guilty to all four murder charges levied against him.

The 26-year-old was charged in 2017 for the deaths of Wilfred “Bongo” Williams in Swetes; Shawn Henry in Point; Lisue Williams on All Saints Road; and in 2018 for the death of Maurison Thomas in All Saints.

It is said that the young man had the sinister practice of drinking the blood of his victims earning him the moniker, the ‘vampire killer’.

When he was apprehended, police reportedly went to an area in Swetes close to where he lived and found two bottles of what appeared to be blood.

Previous articleMother takes the rap for daughter who stole from supermarket
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × 2 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Heaven help us

The ‘pappy-show’ regime

Do the right thing

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021