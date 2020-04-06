MSJMC seeks public’s help finding missing woman

The following is a release issued by the Mount St John’s Medical Centre moments ago:

MSJMC identifies the woman as 58-year-old Erica Fraser and says the risk to the patient increases the longer she is out of hospital.

With the country being under a stay-at-home-order we’re operating with a “new normal” and it will be challenging BUT we can do it.

We’re appealing to you to give this your attention – Share this info in the WhatsApp Groups you’re a part of. Post on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the other social media platforms you use. Your assistance would be greatly appreciated by her loved-ones and our hospital.



The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have already been notified and are actively searching for her.



Anyone with information concerning Ms. Fraser’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CID at: 462-3913/4.



MSJMC will continue to work with government authorities to ensure that you have accurate information and advice.

