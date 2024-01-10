MPL final two decided as Grill Box and TG Welding win semifinal clashes

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Grill Box and TG Welding will clash in the final of the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Mandy Premier League (MPL) Sherma Jackson Business League softball cricket competition scheduled for Sunday, after they both advanced from the semifinal round over the weekend.

Contesting the first semifinal at the Powell’s playing field, TG Welding easily defeated Board of Education (BoE) by nine wickets.

Batting first, BoE were restricted to 93 for five in their allotment of 10 overs with Isiah Viville hitting a top score of 27. There were contributions of 25 and 19 from Kadeem Henry and Rayn John respectively. Owen Graham was the pick of the bowlers for the victors, claiming two wickets for just four runs in his two overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, TG Welding overhauled their target at 103 for one from six overs. Deran Benta, later named player of the match, top scored with 67, hitting three fours and slamming seven sixes. Essan Warner contributed with 32.

Meanwhile, Grill Box snatched a super over victory over Hanse on Security, winning the match by three runs to advance to Sunday’s final.

Led by Randino Turner’s 40, Grill Box amassed 102 in their 10 overs, losing five wickets in the process. Player of the match, Kimani George, contributed with 27 while Ashfield Weatherhead made 22. Kerry Mentore was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents, claiming two wickets for 12 runs in his two overs.

Hanse on Security then reached an identical total of 102 in their 10 overs, also losing five wickets in the process. Andra Samuel top-scored with 30 while Mentore contributed with 26.

In the super over, Hanse on Security made just one run, losing two wickets in the process while Grill Box’s Mervin Higgins slammed a four off the first ball of the super over to claim victory for his team.

Sunday’s final is scheduled to start at 7:40pm while the third-place contest between BoE and Hanse on Security will bowl off at 6:30pm.

In other preliminary round matches, BoE defeated Pel Boys by 59 runs, while Grill Box beat Polished Concrete Floors & Countertops by 10 wickets.