MP Watts leads water drive to help vulnerable residents beat the heat

Member of Parliament for St George, Algernon Watts, is leading an initiative to provide essential relief to vulnerable residents struggling to cope with scorching temperatures.

He told Observer that he began handing out cases of water last week to help beat the heat.

On Thursday, he was on the ground in the community of Potters, distributing bottled water with the assistance of Frances-Ann Minors, the General Manager of Brydens, a local business that stepped up to support the cause.

“I have another 25 cases of water that we’re distributing to folks in the Constituency. I’m talking about people who are less fortunate, people who are shut-in … combating this extreme heat that we’re facing or even people on the road,” he explained.

According to the Antigua Met Office, the current heatwave could see temperatures feeling as hot as 122 degrees Fahrenheit. These dangerously hot conditions are predicted to persist during the early afternoons and extend until Saturday.

“Climate change is real. The evidence is right there before us and we’re asking everyone to drink extra, hydrate yourself to combat this extreme heat,” he cautioned.

Watts says that the drive will continue based on needs, and his office’s ability to raise enough funds. He has called on business places to assist where they can.

“These things are expensive, and in as much as we would like to do more, we are limited in terms of our resources, but the need is there so we have to go above and beyond.”