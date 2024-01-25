MP Simon donates sports uniforms to two primary schools

- Advertisement -

St Mary’s South MP, Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon, has donated sports uniforms to two schools in his constituency.

The contribution was intended to promote a sense of pride among the children.

Track and field students at Urlings Primary were the recipients of uniforms, while basketball jerseys were provided to the SR Olivia David Primary in Bolans.

Simon spoke of the importance of investing in young people; sports is a cause particularly close to his heart.

“When the schools reached out to me, I had to offer my assistance,” he said.

Simon added that he hoped schools will eventually not have to reach out to parliamentarians for such assistance. He pledged that a UPP government would have sponsors responsible for outfitting each school with sports gear and uniforms for every season.