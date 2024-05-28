MP Kelvin Simon Calls Out Education Minister for Failing to Install AC Units in Schools

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

As record breaking temperatures continue to afflict the nation, M.P. for St. Mary South, Hon Kelvin Simon is raising concerns about the wellbeing of students in schools throughout Antigua and Barbuda.

Almost eight months after the installation of air conditioning units began at Urlings Primary School, those units are still not functioning.

“Just as we suspected, the installation of AC units by the Ministry of Education was nothing but a political gimmick during the by-election.

With the record breaking temperatures that we are currently facing, this administration continues to show abject disregard for the welfare of our students. This is just heartless,” Simon stated.

M.P. Simon is appealing to Education Minister, Hon. Daryl Matthew to address this situation immediately.

He references an article in the Observer newspaper dated October 18th 2023 where Matthew was quoted as saying that classrooms at the Newfield Primary School were set to receive air-conditioning (AC) units by the end of the week.

At the time, Minister Matthew acknowledged that “putting fans in classrooms simply has not been working. It has just been circulating hot air…

Unfortunately and regretfully we have gotten to a point where we have to climate control our classrooms by putting air-conditioning units in,” he stated.

M.P. Simon refers to Matthew’s statement as “nothing but hot air.” He is extremely concerned that stifling heat conditions are impacting students’ ability to learn and teachers’ and administrators’ ability to carry out their daily tasks.

Simon is outraged that while the ABLP administration is focused on the SIDS Conference and addressing logistics and the needs of hundreds of delegates, they have neglected the basic needs of our children.

“We cannot create a sustainable future if we do not invest in our youth. Our youth represent the future. We are relying on them to drive the innovation, energy, and resilience necessary to tackle global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and inequality, some of the main

issues on the SIDS Conference agenda. We must get our priorities in order and do a better job of improving the environment for them to learn,” Simon said.