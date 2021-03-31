MP hopes Little Creek bridge repairs will be completed before hurricane season

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

The MP for St Mary’s North is hopeful that work to fix Little Creek bridge will be completed ahead of the 2021 hurricane season to avoid a catastrophe in the flood-prone area.

The bridge that links the south-west of Antigua to the city of St John’s was badly damaged in last November’s heavy floods and the already weakened road subsided even further.

While a bypass was created adjacent to the bridge to allow drivers to travel to and from the city with minimal disruption, some residents traversing the area have grown impatient with the pace in which the work is progressing.

There are also concerns that some motorists, as recently as Monday evening, are ignoring the detour sign and driving across what’s left of the bridge instead of using the bypass road.







Badly damaged Little Creek Bridge and the bypass road that was created to avoid disruption (Photos by Theresa Goodwin)

Sir Molwyn Joseph MP said work to fix the bridge is part of a major road project that should get underway before the end of the year.

“The bridge is going to be part of the upgrade of the highway from Desouza Road to the entrance of Ffryes Estate of Ffryes Beach and that is to be done by CO Williams which is based in Barbados,” he explained.

“They are contemplating as to whether or not they will be doing the bridge in advance of the complete project, given the fact that the project is now moving from Willikies to St John’s.

“After completing that project, they will be shifting to the road going south,” Joseph said.

He said he is of the firm view that repairs to the bridge should be given priority ahead of the hurricane season.

“The bridge should be fixed as soon as possible because it will create a disaster if we have a hurricane and it is not repaired. The water would be back up and flood the roadway,” the MP said.

He said he will be seeking an audience with his ministerial colleagues to discuss how the project could be fast-tracked.