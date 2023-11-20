MP-Elect Kelvin “Shugy” Simon to be Sworn in on Tuesday

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]



In a historic moment for the St. Mary’s South (SMS) constituency, MP-Elect Kelvin “Shugy” Simon is set to be officially sworn in as the representative on Tuesday, November 21. Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle expresses anticipation, looking forward to a “full house” to witness this significant event.

Simon’s victory in the SMS by-election for the United Progressive Party (UPP) on October 24 marked his second triumph against different Labour Party candidates within nine months. However, his supporters are expressing dissatisfaction with the four-week gap between his win and the official swearing-in ceremony.

Critics point out the swift appointments of the loser of the SMS contest, who was promptly sworn into the Senate and appointed as a minister of state. Political analysts suggest that these swift actions by Prime Minister Gaston Browne might be perceived as a form of revenge for the Labour Party’s defeat in St. Mary’s South.

Despite reported inducements, gifts, and a vigorous campaign by Prime Minister Browne, the constituency remained outside the Labour Party’s grasp.

Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle encourages not only Simon’s constituents but UPP supporters at large to gather on Queen Elizabeth Highway next Tuesday and “fill the gallery” of the Parliament in celebration of Simon’s return.

Pringle emphasizes that Simon’s return to the seat, vacated on June 8 due to a strategic resignation, deserves a moment of celebration. Simon’s re-entry will bring the Opposition Bench back to its full eight-member strength, reflecting a democratic balance in representation.

As Simon and his UPP colleagues prepare for the oath-taking ceremony, the atmosphere is expected to be one of celebration and thanksgiving, reminiscent of the January 18 General Election.