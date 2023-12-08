MP Asot Michael to appear in court next year following missed hearing

- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Peter, Asot Michael is due back in court on January 23, 2024 to answer to charges of battery on a female police officer.

This comes after he failed to appear in court on December 6.

His lawyer, Hugh Marshall Jr presented a letter to the court which said Michael’s absence was due to his being off island to seek medical treatment.

The MP is accused of repeatedly attempting to grab a female officer without her consent.

The constable said she was assaulted while working at fete in August.

She reported that moments before the incident, she noticed the MP in an apparent state of drunkenness. Michael was also seen on video behaving like he was intoxicated.

According to reports, he first touched her on the cheek and she pushed him away, but he reportedly re-engaged the woman, this time holding on to her uniform.

When she again pushed him off, some of her buttons became undone, leaving her body partially exposed.