MP Asot Michael released from detention in the UK

New Story

Asot Michael, minister of tourism, investment and energy, is no longer detained or being questioned in the United Kingdom.

That has been confirmed by Government’s Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst, who told OBSERVER media, MP Michael was released from custody some time after 4 p.m. local time.

Hurst says the minister has been advised he may be wanted for further questioning and he is being represented by U.K lawyer James Guthrie.

Government officials, including Prime Minister Gaston Browne, have all said they do not know the specific matter the MP was questioned about.