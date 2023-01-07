Mourillon and Warner Lead Teams To Victory In Cricket Association’s 10 Splash

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Police and Pigotts Crushers opened their Zone A campaigns in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) 10 Splash (T10) Cricket Tournament with victories on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Contesting the first match of a double-heather at the North Sound venue, the lawmen made light work of Bolans Blasters to comfortably win by seven wickets.

Asked to bat, Blasters were restricted to 69 for three in their allotment of 10 overs. Hughon Tonge top-scored with 25 for Blasters with Tajeja Tonge adding 20 to the total. There was one wicket each for Lynton Africa and Orandel Boston bowling for the victors.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Police eased to their target at 73 for three. They were led by wicketkeeper and captain, Derek Mourillon who made 42. He slammed four sixes and three fours in the process. Shavon Moore contributed with 24 not out.

Taiem Tonge and Roel Roy each grabbed one wicket for Blasters.

Mourillon said it took them some time to adjust but they were able to rein in the Bolans batting midway through their innings.

“In the start we were a bit — I won’t say shaky — but we were more feeling out, based on the new rules related at the start of the briefingumpires gave me, and to maintain a 5-4 field. It’s a different type of setting playing a 10/10 competition. It requires a lot more hands-on and proactive thinking than reactive thinking so in the first five overs Bolans did get away a bit but after we got ourselves [sorted] in the last five overs I don’t think they scored 30 runs,” he said.

Derek Mourillon (right) hits 42 as he leads Police to a seven-wicket triumph in the cricket association’s 10 Splash

In the night’s feature contest, Crushers were led by all-rounder Essan Warner who top-scored with 25 from 24 deliveries to help his team to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Rising Sun Spartans.

Warner hit three fours during his 38 minutes at the crease to help guide crushers to 57 for four off 8.2 overs as they successfully chased the 56 for six set earlier by Spartans in their 10 overs. Jahiem Norde top-scored with 19 in a losing effort.

Kadeem Henry was the pick of the bowlers for Bullets with two wickets for four runs in his allotment of two overs.

Coach of the Pigotts Crushers team Ajarni Frederick said that winning the toss and opting to field was a strategic move that may have won them the game.

Batsman Essan Warner top-scored for Pigotts Crushers with 25 runs off 24 deliveries

“It rained earlier before the game started and we know we have a lot of spinners, so if it rained more the spinners would not have been able to grip the ball in the backend [of the match], and the wicket got a little more damp in that same instance, so I think the spinners would try to utilise the pitch and that’s where we made a decision on that one,” he said.

In Zone A on Saturday, New Winthorpes Lions and Rising Sun Spartans will play at 12pm; Liberta Blackhawks face Bolans Blasters at 3pm; and Police take on Pigotts Crushers at 6pm.

In another triple-header showdown on Sunday, Combined Schools face Bethesda Golden Eagles at 11:30am, All Saints Pythons toss up against Jennings Tigers and Empire Nation play Freetown all in Zone B.