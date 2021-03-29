Mount St John’s Medical Centre Restarting Services

Spread the love













Outpatient services, elective surgeries and laboratory and imaging (radiology) services will resume at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) as of today.

These services were previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the country’s healthcare system.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the hospital said it was seeking to reassure the community that it has adopted many strict protocols to ensure safety, including the provision of a quick temperature check at all main entrances, requiring masks for all staff and visitors, and maintaining social distancing in waiting areas, as well as following sanitising protocols throughout the hospital.

“Our hospital continues to follow the highest level of safety precautions as we monitor Covid-19 in the community,” said Salma Crump, Head of Marketing and Communications at MSJMC.

“As the country begins to ease some of its Covid-19 restrictions, it’s important to understand that when you need medical care, you should seek treatment. The pent-up patient demand for surgical as well as other services is immense though, so we’re asking for continued patience and understanding as we work on rescheduling appointments and getting patients back in front of their doctor for an in-person consultation. We remain committed to providing safe care for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.”

Crump also added that restarting services has only been possible thanks to the committed and hard-working team that has done an exceptional job in challenging circumstances.

“We’re also incredibly grateful to our partner organisations, (like the community clinics) that have supported us and ensured patients continued to have access to the care or treatment they need whilst the temporary suspension of services had been in place. We would like to thank our patients, their families and caregivers, and the community for their patience and understanding as we have worked to re-open their hospital.”

The marketing executive also explained that a team is currently reviewing all appointments – those affected during the suspension of services as well as future appointments.

She said a hospital representative will contact residents to inform people about the status of their appointment.

Meanwhile, the temporary suspension of visiting remains in place. The hospital said they will, however, continue to be review this measure.