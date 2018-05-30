Mount Pleasant residents want breach in covenant addressed

New Story

The Mount Pleasant Development Association will be writing to the government, over breaches to their development covenant.

One aspect of the covenant is that livestock should not roam within the development. However, the community has been the site for tethered animals and roaming livestock, to which Dion Simmons, president of the homeowners’ association, has asserted that residents are growing frustrated.

Simmons told OBSERVER media yesterday that those who violate the covenant by tethering their animals do not even reside in the community. Noting that horses are being tied on the fence posts of private properties, Simmons stressed that for years, horses have been tethered in the community, while some roam freely on people’s properties, pulling clothing off of lines, and defecating on private properties

“We’ve gotten advice on it and they have said we need to speak to the developers. The government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, put the covenant together, so we need to speak to them first,” Simmons said.

According to him, there are several parcels of unoccupied land in the area, the vegetation on which livestock animals feed. He also said that the owners of the animals allow them to utilise a pond in the community.

Our newsroom reached out to Simmons about what is believed to be a series of dog poisoning perpetrated by criminals. Simmons said he is aware of a social media post that was shared in the community’s group chat, however, no one has lodged a complaint with the association.

He added that roaming domestic animals are also a cause of concern for the residents especially when garbage is not collected on the usual scheduled day, Thursday.

“There have been complaints about dogs rummaging through garbage and I am not sure if that was some sort of action that was taken, which would not be the right way. We have issues with other animals and there are covenants in the area that suggest there should be no animals tethered other than domestic animals,” he said.

A development covenant is an agreement that imposes obligations on the purchaser, which varies by agreement. They generally designed to ensure standards of real estate and are intended to beneﬁt the community and country.

Development covenants could include stipulations on the minimum market value for the housing structures that can be build in the community as well as prohibit the erecting of galvanise fences, restricting parking on lawns, and agricultural animals.

A source at the Ministry of Agriculture said livestock management is the biggest breach of covenants and many property owners are unaware that they can have the covenants enforced by taking their concerns to court.