Mould infestation being rectified after High Court workers stage sit-in

By Charminae George

[email protected]

A mould infestation at the High Court on Parliament Drive is currently being rectified after workers halted operations yesterday and sat outside the building in protest over the unhealthy working conditions, as per their union’s recommendation.

When Observer media arrived on the scene, Janela Evanson, a representative of their union – Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association – said an assessment of the affected areas was being conducted by court management plus Public Works Department officials.

“Some of the management are inside in a meeting with Public Works and other departments … They’re doing a walkthrough, so this is only a small complement of the staff [sitting outside],” she said.

Evanson also spoke on the issue which led to the industrial action.

“I would have spoken to the PS [Permanent Secretary], indicating to her that because it’s a health and safety issue, we’re not advising the staff to go back into the building until a resolution has been reached,” she stated.

High Court workers sit outside the building in protest (Photo by Charminae George)

“We are asking the staff to stay outside until a resolution has been made. We ask for immediate relocation and we’re waiting on the PS and all the heads of department that are involved … to make an urgent action.”

High Court employee, Marion Valentine, also commented on the situation.

“We’re taking industrial action for health and safety reasons because the building is infested with mould. The three courtrooms have mould in [them],” she said.

Valentine added that the mould issue has been ongoing for quite a while.

“For quite some time now, and it’s to the limit now, so we just can’t take it any longer. Nothing has been done in fixing it, so unless we take action, we can’t get action,” she stated.

She shared that the mould infestation has caused a few workers to fall ill, and many others have been experiencing symptoms including dizziness, nausea, tightness in the chest, and burning of the nostrils and throat.

Judges and jurors too have experienced these symptoms with one juror falling sick last week, according to Valentine.

The expected outcome of the action, she added, is for the building to be fixed so work can resume in a pleasant and safe environment.

One of the areas affected by the mould infestation (Observer media file photo)

Earlier this week, the mould forced the high profile Bruce Greenaway murder trial to be postponed until next Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when people who are sensitive to mould are exposed to it, symptoms such as stuffy nose, coughing, wheezing, red or itchy eyes, or skin are triggered.

Asthmatic patients also experience more intense reactions to mould and severe reactions may occur whenever there is exposure to large amounts of mould.