Motorists told to make way for Carnival launch on Saturday

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Parking on certain roads in town will be limited on Saturday when the country stages the official launch of this year’s Carnival.

The event will start with a T-Shirt Mas’ around the city, followed by a concert at the Rising Sun Grounds.

Head of the Traffic Department Superintendent Elson Quammie gave details on what traffic changes can be expected.

“We cannot close down all the stores. Business will go on as normal, and we used our discretion and decided to give one side parking until 1pm.

“So, we will come off the right side, and on the left side we will allow parking until 1pm so normal business will go along, but when the clock strikes 1pm we expect persons to move their vehicles from the parade route,” Quammie told state media on Thursday.

The parade will begin at 4pm at the old House of Culture, turn right onto Queen Elizabeth Highway, right onto Independence Drive, left onto Redcliffe Street, right onto Thames Street, right onto High Street, left onto Independence Drive, right up Old Parham Road, right onto Nugent Avenue, right onto Factory Road and left onto Parliament Drive for the climax.

“Please, general public of Antigua and Barbuda take this warning. If by 3pm the road is not clear then we will have to use force and call the wrecker and so on, but we do not want to do that at all.

“I want to appeal to the public to cooperate with us on Saturday. We could have locked the entire parade route down, but we said, no, normal business has to go on,” Quammie said.

He said parking on other roads not included in the route will be allowed as normal.

“I don’t know why persons hear there is a launch in the city and everybody wants to drive along the parade route.

“Stay away from the parade route. There are other areas. There is the Michael’s Mount area and also the other streets out of the parade route – St Mary’s, Long Street, Nevis Street, Church Street and even at YMCA, and all those other areas would be provided for parking. So, once persons cooperate, we will have a smooth flow on Saturday,” he added.

Masqueraders are encouraged to wear their old T-Shirt Mas’ shirts from previous years. After the parade, the concert will start at 7pm and the delegates for the Queen of Carnival competition will be revealed.

A full slate of events is expected for this year’s Carnival which is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 8.

Several of the marquee events will be making their return this year following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Last year, a scaled down version of the festival was held, the first since the coronavirus came on the scene in early 2020, with a number of events subsequently left off the roster due to various reasons. But this year’s schedule features a full cadre of shows and parades.

The full list of Carnival events includes an official opening on July 27, T-Shirt Mas’ on July 29, Jaycees Queen Show on July 31, Drue’s Day and Emancipation Watch Night on August 1, Caribbean Melting Pot on August 3, Calypso Monarch on August 4, Party Monarch on August 6, J’ouvert and Carnival Monday on August 7, and Parade of the Bands and Last Lap on August 8.

Registration is now underway for all participants and vendors. The deadline for all Carnival competitions and calypso tents is May 15, while vendors and booth operators’ registration concludes on July 3.

Forms can be collected from Mondays to Thursdays between 9am and 3.30pm and Fridays 9am to 2pm at the Department of Creative Industries offices on Old Parham Road and Redcliffe Street and the Cultural Unit office on Lower Nevis Street.

Completed forms must be returned to the Old Parham Road office upstairs the KFC and Inet building only.

A $4.2 million budget has been set for this year’s Carnival celebrations, an increase from the little over $3 million in last year’s allocation.